Hard Rock Casino announced grand opening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials from Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced plans for the casino’s official grand opening on Friday, Oct. 29.

The grand opening will include the inaugural first table game bet made by Cincinnati Reds Legend Pete Rose and a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire.

On Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will re-open after an extensive renovation with their famous Guitar Smash led by celebrities and members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida as well as Hard Rock Casino executives.

Following the Guitar Smash, Rose will place the first bet at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and autograph the official Hard Rock Casino guitar specially made for the casino’s memorabilia collection.

he first live performance at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will be by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 7 a.m. and can be purchased online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.