Hard Rock Casino announced grand opening

Pete Rose, Earth Wind and Fire to help open the casino
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials from Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced plans for the casino’s official grand opening on Friday, Oct. 29.

The grand opening will include the inaugural first table game bet made by Cincinnati Reds Legend Pete Rose and a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire.

On Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will re-open after an extensive renovation with their famous Guitar Smash led by celebrities and members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida as well as Hard Rock Casino executives.

Following the Guitar Smash, Rose will place the first bet at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and autograph the official Hard Rock Casino guitar specially made for the casino’s memorabilia collection.

he first live performance at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will be by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 7 a.m. and can be purchased online.

