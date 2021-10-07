Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it

In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that make us all feel good. Our latest story is about a man who needed a ride to work and a stranger who provided it. Not for just one day, but everyday, by literally giving him a ride.(WKYT/Craig Wink)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that make us all feel good.

Our latest story is about a man who needed a ride to work and a stranger who provided it. Not for just one day, but everyday, by literally giving him a ride.

One day, while William Ross was on his normal two-mile walk to his job at the Georgetown Cracker Barrel, he saw something he could really use, a ride.

“I would always see the car in the yard. So, I seen him out in the yard one day and asked him if the car was for sale,” Ross said.

“He goes, ‘I just need something to stay out of the elements with,’” said Craig Wink, who donated the car.

It was a 2000 Eclipse GT with 200,000 miles. It was just sitting there.

“I told him he could pay me a couple hundred bucks or whatever,” Wink said.

“So, I told him I don’t really have that kind of money right now, said Ross.

William continued to walk to work that day.

Wink then had an idea.

“I was talking to the wife about it I said ‘I can’t in good faith sell this guy this car,’” said Wink.

“And I said, ‘I got some bad news. I can’t sell you this car’ and he was like ‘aw man, I was talking to everybody, I was looking forward to getting it and everything,” Wink said. “I said ‘that’s all right.’ I said, ‘I can’t sell it to you’ I handed him the keys, ‘but I can give it to ya.’”

“Man, I started to cry. I really did, because I was just overcome with emotion,” Ross said. “It was just tears of joy I thanked the good Lord above because he had a lot to do with that.”

Ross is thankful. He says he needed something positive because he just had a divorce.

It’s just one step in the process it really is,” Ross said. “I just believe if you stay the course anything is possible, man.

“It’s just a car,” Wink said. “There’s nothing special about it except you turn the key put it in drive and it goes.”

However, to Ross, it’s special even though it needs lots of work. Two years of walking to work is in the rear view mirror.

“It does what it’s supposed to do. Get me from point A to point B,” Ross said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring...
New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care
The Hyde Park Blast returns Saturday for the first time at night and in the fall
Hyde Park race supporting cancer research returns this weekend
Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021