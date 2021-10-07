Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in Newport Thursday.

The man, who is in his 40′s, was walking along the tracks near the Central Bridge around 1 p.m. when he was hit by the train, according to Newport Police Captain Kevin Drohan.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

An accident reconstruction team talked with the CSX engineer at the scene.

