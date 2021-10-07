Miami U student accused of inappropriately touching others

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University police are looking for a student accused of inappropriately touching other students on multiple occasions.

According to university police, the inappropriate touching started on Sept. 28th on South Quad.

Taylor Peura is a student who lives in a dorm in the area.

“It’s a little concerning, just because I am a female on campus, and it’s targeting people my age,” Peura said.

In a safety alert, Miami University police say the male student allegedly touched another male student, who then reported the incident.

“Any inappropriate touching is a concern,” Peura said. “Whether that be between either sexes.”

Joseph Bisset is a student who also lives in this part of campus.

“Quite frankly I’m disgusted by it,” she said. “But I’m also not really surprised.”

What is surprising?

“That people are touching other people on campus in an inappropriate way during the day is my biggest concern, and I don’t understand why people do that.”

University police say the student is described as an 18-year-old white male, 6′2″ and 200 lbs. with blonde hair and glasses.

Peura says police giving out the description is extremely helpful.

“I live around here, so it’s nice knowing what’s going on near my dorm and everything, so I’m glad they put the alerts out.”

University police don’t say in which dorm the alleged incidents happened.

The university website says there are eight dorms in this part of campus, and police say it happened in one of them.

