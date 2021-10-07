More traffic pattern changes ahead for Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Weather permitting, there will be more changes for drivers to contend with as they head over the Brent Spence Bridge Thursday through Saturday.

Beginning 11 p.m. Thursday, traffic will be down to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge for drain repairs.

Only the far left-hand lane will remain open as well as access to I-71 and I-75 northbound.

Two lanes are scheduled to reopen by 4 a.m. Friday.

Then beginning Friday at 10 p.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane on I-75 southbound across the Brent Spence Bridge.

In addition, between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, rolling 15-minute roadblocks will be put in place on I-75 southbound to allow crews to reset the southbound traffic pattern across the bridge.

By 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the two left lanes of travel will be open and the two right lanes of travel will be closed so crews can continue their work.

