Police investigating shooting near I-75 in West End; exit ramps closed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near I-75 in the West End Thursday morning.

Police said the SB ramp to Ezzard Charles is closed because of the investigation. The ramp to Western Avenue/Liberty Street from I-75 southbound is also closed.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The following ramps are closed due to police activity:



Ramp Southbound I-75 to Ezzard Charles

Ramp Southbound I-75 to Western Liberty



Current estimated clear times 4-6 hours. Seek alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) October 7, 2021

🚨BREAKING: Ezzard Charles & Western Ave. SB ramps shut down for a shooting investigation: working to confirm 2 injured near Museum Center & Kenner @FOX19 on West End pic.twitter.com/1pJXtWG2ZE — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) October 7, 2021

No other information was immediately available.

