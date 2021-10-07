Police investigating shooting near I-75 in West End; exit ramps closed
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near I-75 in the West End Thursday morning.
Police said the SB ramp to Ezzard Charles is closed because of the investigation. The ramp to Western Avenue/Liberty Street from I-75 southbound is also closed.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
