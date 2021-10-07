Contests
Police investigating shooting near I-75 in West End; exit ramps closed

Police said the ramps while be closed for four to six hours while they investigate.
Police said the ramps while be closed for four to six hours while they investigate.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near I-75 in the West End Thursday morning.

Police said the SB ramp to Ezzard Charles is closed because of the investigation. The ramp to Western Avenue/Liberty Street from I-75 southbound is also closed.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

