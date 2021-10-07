Scattered showers today, a few storms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain opportunities continue through midday and into the afternoon. We could develop a few thunderstorms this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Clouds stick around overnight tonight. Portions of the Tri-State may see scattered shower on Friday morning. As the day wears on, rain chances drop off and we will dry out nicely on Friday afternoon.

The weekend ahead looks great. It will be warm, humid and mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. FC Cincinnati plays on Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s at game time.

By Sunday we will warm into the low to mid 80s as the Bengals take to the field at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday. You’ll feel a little more humidity in the air, too.

