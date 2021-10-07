Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO

The man is expected to spend more than a decade in prison.
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October 2020.(Kenton County Prosecutor's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - New surveillance camera footage shows the dramatic shootout that put led to Tuesday’s conviction of a man on attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened at the City Heights apartment complex in Covington last October.

Tyler Copeland targeted Alexander Stokes because Stokes was dating the mother of Copeland’s children, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says Copeland had threatened Stokes several times before.

“[He] was unhappy about the fact that [Stokes] was having contact with his children via the relationship with their mother,” Sanders explained.

The video shows Copeland get out of his car and shoot at Stokes. Stokes returns fire and is hit in the arm, after which he falls to the ground.

“And there’s people all around, at all times of the day and night,” Sanders said. “A very dangerous place to have people firing guns at one another. Someone who lived nearby was nearly struck by a stray bullet.”

It gets worse.

“[Copeland] actually had his 11-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car that he was driving, and he was standing by the driver’s seat door when he started shooting at [Stokes.] She very easily could’ve been hit by one of those bullets, because the car itself was shot.”

Copeland evaded police for several weeks before he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty on charges including attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Stokes shot back in self-defense, but he is expected to received a prison sentence of up to five years for having a handgun under disability.

He told police he acquired the gun only after Copeland started threatening him.

Copeland is expected to receive a 15-year-prison sentence at his sentencing hearing in November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
UC head basketball coach
John Brannen refiles lawsuit against University of Cincinnati
Lt. Colonel Stu Scheller was in the brig at Camp Lejeune for violating a gag order, according...
Tri-State Marine released from brig after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response

Latest News

Woman, 27, says man attacked her in broad daylight at Mt. Airy Forest
A Miami University student is accused of improperly touching at least one other student.
Miami U student accused of inappropriately touching others
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Springfield billboards are not so subtle “Help Wanted” ads
The Tyler Davidson Fountain at Fountain Square is now 150 years old.
Tyler Davidson Fountain turns 150 years old