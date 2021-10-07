Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - New surveillance camera footage shows the dramatic shootout that put led to Tuesday’s conviction of a man on attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened at the City Heights apartment complex in Covington last October.

Tyler Copeland targeted Alexander Stokes because Stokes was dating the mother of Copeland’s children, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says Copeland had threatened Stokes several times before.

“[He] was unhappy about the fact that [Stokes] was having contact with his children via the relationship with their mother,” Sanders explained.

The video shows Copeland get out of his car and shoot at Stokes. Stokes returns fire and is hit in the arm, after which he falls to the ground.

“And there’s people all around, at all times of the day and night,” Sanders said. “A very dangerous place to have people firing guns at one another. Someone who lived nearby was nearly struck by a stray bullet.”

It gets worse.

“[Copeland] actually had his 11-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car that he was driving, and he was standing by the driver’s seat door when he started shooting at [Stokes.] She very easily could’ve been hit by one of those bullets, because the car itself was shot.”

Copeland evaded police for several weeks before he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty on charges including attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Stokes shot back in self-defense, but he is expected to received a prison sentence of up to five years for having a handgun under disability.

He told police he acquired the gun only after Copeland started threatening him.

Copeland is expected to receive a 15-year-prison sentence at his sentencing hearing in November.

