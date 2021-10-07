Contests
Vehicle recovered, suspect still at large in shooting of OSHP trooper

The shooting happened on I-75 around Wednesday night.
Authorities are searching for Robert Tramaine Hathorn in connection with the shooting of an...
Authorities are searching for Robert Tramaine Hathorn in connection with the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Findlay.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Hancock County are searching for a man they say shot an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper late Wednesday night on I-75 in Findlay.

According to the OSHP, Robert Tramaine Hathorn was pulled over for a speeding violation on I-75 near milepost 160 in Hancock County. The trooper asked Hathorn to exit his vehicle, and that’s when a struggle ensued between the suspect and the trooper, which resulted in the trooper being shot with his own service weapon. Hathorn then fled the scene.

The OSHP trooper was shot in his lower body during the struggle and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper has been identified as Josef Brobst.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot near Findlay on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot near Findlay on Wednesday, Oct. 6.(WTVG)

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89, but Hathorn is still at large. He’s described as a 42-year-old Black male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighing 225 pounds. A release from the City of Findlay said the suspect may be west of I-75 and may be wearing a blue or grey track suit.

The trooper’s service weapon has been secured by OSHP. A statewide Blue Alert has been issued by the highway patrol.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-423-1414.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

