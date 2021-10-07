Contests
Woman, 27, says man attacked her in broad daylight at Mt. Airy Forest

She says she had to remember to scream as the man had her pinned to the ground.
((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a woman claimed a stranger attacked her in broad daylight along a Mt. Airy trail.

The woman, 27, asked to remain anonymous for her safety, as the suspect remains at large.

She says she was in Mt. Airy Forest, Cincinnati’s largest park, last Thursday around 3 p.m. when the attack happened.

She doesn’t know what the man’s intentions were, but she fought back.

“It’s the fear of, like, you’ve just been grabbed... Are you going to be able to get away?” She said.

The man first stopped to ask her for directions, and the next thing she knew, he had her on the ground.

“I fought him and then I remembered, ‘Oh yeah, scream!’ And when I screamed, he let go, and I feel lucky that he did. He was a lot bigger than me,” she said. “I told him, ‘Don’t [*******] touch me.’ Like, ‘Get your [*******] hands off me.’ And then [I] proceeded to continue screaming at him after he got off me.”

The woman says she was prepared as she always is when she hit the trails that day.

“I always thought I was being safe because I don’t have earbuds in, I’m not scrolling through Instagram, right? Like, I’m aware of my surroundings. I know the woods. I had pepper spray, right? Like, I did all of the things right. There are some terrible people out there.”

The woman called Cincinnati police minutes later.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault.

CPD records show a similar attack happened in the Mt. Airy Forest in March 2020.

The woman says a photo of that suspect looks similar to the man who attacked her though she couldn’t say for sure.

“It happened really quickly,” she said.

It’s unclear if police ever caught the 2020 suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

