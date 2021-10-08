Asian Food Fest this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 10th annual Asian Food Fest returns this weekend with 25 local Asian restaurants and establishments and live entertainment.

Sponsored by Kroger and Procter & Gamble, the event will run 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the newly renovated Court Street Plaza. It’s on Court Street in downtown Cincinnati, between Vine and Walnut streets.

Asian Food Fest is free and open to the public.

This vibrant community festival celebrates culture and cuisine from Asian countries including Cambodia, China, Hawaii, India, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Nepal, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

It’s produced in partnership with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati (AACAC).

While food is definitely the heart of this festival, the event also features live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer, fun family activities, and more.

Asian Food Fest will take place this weekend at Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati. (Provided)

Participating Restaurants and Their Menu Items

Angie Tee’s Kitchen

· Malaysian Chicken Rendang with Fragrant Turmeric Rice & Cucumber

· Spicy Sichuan Noodles Bowl served with shredded cucumber, scallions & roasted peanuts

· Asian Mango Pudding

· Ginger Peach Fresh Mint Iced Tea

Blesame International

· Spring rolls

· BBQ pork and chicken

· Pancit

· Fried rice

· Buco pandan

· Cassava cake

Boba Cha

· Golden Milk Tea

· Lychee Tea

· Peach-Lime

· Red Bean Matcha

Bridges Nepali

· Samosa

· DUMPLINGS (MOMO)

· Rice bowl, white rice, yellow lentils, chicken tikka masala and mixed veggies topping

China Gourmet

· Cold Sesame Noodles

· Barbecue Shrimp

· Mongolian Chicken

· Beef Short Rib Singapore Noodle Style

Chinos Street Food

· Crab Rangoon

· Rice and Chicken

· Vietnamese Street Taco

· Fruit Juice with Lychee Jelly

· Fresh Juice with Leeche

CinSoy Foods

· Craft Soy Sauce

Dai Trang Bistro

· Pho Fries

· Korean Corn Dog

· Thai Tea Waffle

Eam Kruesah

· Sweet Potato Pork Spring Roll

· Bai-Cha (Fried Rice)

· Steak Skewer

· Nompang Saut-Ko AKA Beef Sandwich

Kona Ice

· 16 oz Shaved Ice

Kung Fu Tea

· Peach Oolong Tea

· Passionfruit Green Tea w/ Nata Jelly

· Taro Milk Green Tea w/ boba

· Black Milk Tea w/ boba

Lalo-Chino Latino

· Elote - Corn on cob

· Asian Taquitos

· Vietnamese Grilled Ribs

· Chino Taco

· Fresh Fruit Cup

Lang Thang Group

· Okonomiyaki

· Vegetarian Okonomiyaki

· Chicken Congee

· Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Mahope

· Cambodian chicken taco

· Cambodian street dog

· Cambodian Coney

Maki Express

· Gyoza

· Shoyu Ramen

· Tonkatsu

· Japanese Greentea Tiramisu

Red Sesame

· Korean taco

· Mini quesadilla

Roll On In

· Crab Rangoons

· Sushi Donut

· California Burrito

· Pork Dumplings

S.E.A. Cuisine Food truck

· Asian Tacos w/Egg Roll: Beef/Shrimp/Fish/Chicken

· Coconut Cream Donuts

· Egg Rolls

Siamorchid Thai restaurant

· Spring rolls or Fresh spring Rolla

· Orchid salad or egg drop soup

· Basil Chicken Fried rice

· Fried banana

streetpops

· Lychee coconut streetpop

· Thai basil lime streetpop

· Avocado streetpop

· Ube streetpop

· Pineapple passionfruit streetpop

· Vietnamese coffee streetpop

Tea n Bowl Asian Food and Bubble Tea

· Moo Ping ( Thai Style BBQ Pork Skewer)

· TNB Chicken Skewer

· Curry Laksa Noodle SOup

· Malaysia Prawn Noodle Soup

· Malaysia Kopi Ais (Malaysia Black Coffee with Condensed Milk)

· Ais Rose Limau (Rose Limenade)

TeakOTR

· Green Curry Chicken

· Basil Fried Rice Pork Belly

· Sunday Morning Roll

· Thai Tea

Thai Express

· Pad Thai Chicken/Tofu

· Khao Soi Chicken/Tofu

· Green Curry Chicken/Tofu

· Thai Iced Tea/Coffee

Entertainment Schedule

Main Stage

Saturday

· 1 p.m. — FASO – The Dancing Kimonas: The Dancing Kimonas representing the Filipino Association of Southern Ohio will be performing traditional Filipino Dances

· 2 p.m. — Sayaw Filipino OH: Philippine cultural dancers dedicated to showcasing a repertoire consisting of Igorot, Muslim, Hispanic, Fiesta dances... and Hip Hop

· 3 p.m. — GCCCEA Youth Group: Amazing musical talent from the GCCCEA Youth Group

· 4 p.m. — Pamama Dance Group: Dances from Pamama Dance Group

· 5 p.m. — Bing Yang Chinese Cultural Dances: Crowd favorite, Bing Yang will be returning with their beautiful Chinese Dances

· 6 p.m. — Wadaiko Gouken Taiko: Booming drums to set off the night in a roar

· 7 p.m. — AFF Vibes - Justin Park and Demie Cao: Introducing our AFF Vibes Headliner, Justin Park and Demie Cao

Sunday

1 p.m. — ASO – FACPA: These amazing kids will show off their Filipino heritage through dance! Come join them on the stage for the Tinikling

2 p.m. — Chinese QiPao Dance: Traditional Chinese Folk Dances

3 p.m. — AFF Vibes Day 2 featuring Jules Aurora and SUN Satica: AFF Vibes Sunday Headliner, the talented Jules Aurora and SUN Satica

5 p.m. — Bing Yang Chinese Cultural Dances: Crowd favorite, Bing Yang will be returning with their beautiful Chinese Dances

DJ Stage

Saturday

11 a.m. — Hi David

12 p.m. — I v I

1:30 p.m. — Satele

3:00 p.m. — DoBoy

4:00 p.m. — Astropat x Druski

6:00 p.m. — Ani Cheng

9:00 p.m. — Lokeez

Sunday

11:00 a.m. — DJ Das

1:00 p.m. — DJ Spam

5:00 p.m. — Mowgli

6:30 p.m. — k.elgusain

