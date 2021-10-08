Bengals urge fans to arrive early for Sunday’s game vs Packers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) fans are urged to arrive early for Sunday’s 1 p.m. showdown with the Green Bay Packers (3-1).

The Bengals expect a packed house at Paul Brown Stadium for the Week 5 matchup.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and fans should be at the gates by 12:30 p.m. to avoid missing kickoff, the team says.

Pregame entertainment begins at 12:30 p.m.

Edgewood High School grad and Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Zach Apple is the Ruler of The Jungle for Sunday’s games.

Andrea Brown, who is currently undergoing cancer treatments at TriHealth, will sing the National Anthem as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative.

Fans wanting to see Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can still get tickets to the game.

