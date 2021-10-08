Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Hard Rock Casino announces grand opening plans
Woman reports she was attacked by stranger on Mt. Airy Forest trail
Woman, 27, says man attacked her in broad daylight at Mt. Airy Forest
The Criminal Investigation Section is investigating after officers were called to Nottingham...
1-year-old hospitalized after being dropped on head, police say
NKY man sentenced in 2015 scalping of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9,090-piece Titanic set
Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Carthage early Friday, according to...
Double fatal motorcycle crash in Cincinnati
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump