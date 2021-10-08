Car crashes into South Fairmont home late Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car driving off the road and into a home late Thursday has residents in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue concerned for their safety.

Timothy Phelps was inside his home when the car hit his neighbor’s house.

“It shook the building too. The building was shaking. I’m scared because I’m scared to stay right here because anything can happen,” said Phelps.

He was relieved when he saw his neighbor, David Linville, was okay after the car crashed into the home.

“He came out of the house shaking like, I’m like, ‘you alright, you alright?’ He’s like, ‘yeah I’m alright, I’m alright. I’m just shook the (expletive) up right now,’” Phelps recalled.

According to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering, there have been at least 73 car crashes in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue in the last three years. That stretch of road is just up the way from where Thursday’s crash happened.

A high friction surface could be installed to help slow down drivers, but Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney says it can’t happen yet.

She says the friction surface would have to be installed in June when the weather is warmer.

