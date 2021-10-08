Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Car crashes into South Fairmont home late Thursday

By Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car driving off the road and into a home late Thursday has residents in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue concerned for their safety.

Timothy Phelps was inside his home when the car hit his neighbor’s house.

“It shook the building too. The building was shaking. I’m scared because I’m scared to stay right here because anything can happen,” said Phelps.

He was relieved when he saw his neighbor, David Linville, was okay after the car crashed into the home.

“He came out of the house shaking like, I’m like, ‘you alright, you alright?’ He’s like, ‘yeah I’m alright, I’m alright. I’m just shook the (expletive) up right now,’” Phelps recalled.

According to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering, there have been at least 73 car crashes in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue in the last three years. That stretch of road is just up the way from where Thursday’s crash happened.

A high friction surface could be installed to help slow down drivers, but Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney says it can’t happen yet.

She says the friction surface would have to be installed in June when the weather is warmer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Carthage early Friday, according to...
Police identify two people killed in Carthage motorcycle crash
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Hard Rock Casino announces grand opening plans
The Criminal Investigation Section is investigating after officers were called to Nottingham...
1-year-old hospitalized after being dropped on head, police say
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO
The project proposal would encompass over 50 acres of Middletown's downtown area.
Middletown brewery in footprint of $1.3B Hollywoodland proposal refuses to sell

Latest News

Donna and Richard Sayre of Akron say they are owed $4,400 in unemployment benefits
Ohio woman gets unemployment benefits 17 weeks after being approved
Middletown brewery refuses to sell property for "Hollywoodland" proposal
Middletown brewery refuses to sell property for "Hollywoodland" proposal
Gregory P Nichols
NKY man confesses to allegations of sexually abusing teen, sheriff’s office says
NKY man arrested on sexual abuse charges, sheriff's office says
NKY man arrested on sexual abuse charges, sheriff's office says