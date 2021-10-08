Child found dead in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a death in Westwood Friday afternoon.

A child was found dead in or near a house on Homestead Place, according to police at the scene.

The coroner is at the scene.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is also at the scene by department protocol. Officers say they do not suspect foul play in the child’s death.

No word on the child’s age or what the cause of death might be.

