Cincinnati intersection renamed in honor of after slain police officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati intersection was renamed Friday after Daniel Pope and Ronald Jeter, two police officers who were killed in the line of duty in 1997.

The intersection of West McMillan and Vine Street was renamed Pope and Jeter Memorial Way.

Twenty-three years ago today, the city of Cincinnati was left devastated after Officer Daniel Pope and Specialist Ronald Jeter were gunned down.

They were called to West Hollister to find a man who was wanted for a domestic violence warrant.

When they found him, he fatally shot both officers before killing himself, according to police.

The families of both officers said they are proud that their memories will live on each and every day as people drive through that intersection.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.