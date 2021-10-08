Double fatal motorcycle crash in Cincinnati

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Cincinnati early Friday, according to police.

The motorcycle hit a utility pole near the fork of Anthony Wayne Avenue and City Centre Drive in Carthage just after midnight, police say.

Anthony Wayne Avenue is closed from 77th Street to Woodbrine Avenue.

Police say it’s unclear when the road will reopen.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene about 2:30 a.m.

