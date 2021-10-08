Double fatal motorcycle crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Cincinnati early Friday, according to police.

The motorcycle hit a utility pole near the fork of Anthony Wayne Avenue and City Centre Drive in Carthage just after midnight, police say.

Anthony Wayne Avenue is closed from 77th Street to Woodbrine Avenue.

Police say it’s unclear when the road will reopen.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene about 2:30 a.m.

See the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.