NKY man confesses to allegations of sexually abusing teen, sheriff’s office says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man was arrested Thursday following allegations that he sexually abused a minor.

Gregory Nichols, 51, from Union Township, was arrested after detectives received a report of alleged sexual abuse and sodomy of a minor, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim went to the sheriff’s office Thursday to report that Nichols committed the sexual acts in 2016 when the victim was 15 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nichols confessed to the sexual abuse accusations.

Nichols was arrested and is now facing sexual abuse and sodomy charges, the sheriff’s office said. His bond is set at $200,000 cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

