Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky woman who found military uniforms in dumpster asking for help to return them to family

One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or identifiers. She found a “KM” written on a tag.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two years ago, Donna Parker was taking trash to a dumpster at her work when she came across something inside she knew just didn’t belong.

“I was taking a chair from the building to the dumpster, and seen a military bag,” Parker recalled. “It was like a garment bag and had ‘Army’ on it. It drew my attention, so I got into the dumpster and pulled the bag out, immediately started going through it, and within the bag, I found two military suits.”

Determined to find out more about the suits and return them, Parker took the suits home. She turned to social media, old-fashioned research, and even took the suits to car shows and other events to try to find who they belonged to.

“For the past two years, I’ve been searching. I’ve done background checks, I’ve done google searches, Facebook searches. You name it.”

One Facebook comment told Parker to check the suits for any initials or identifiers. She found a “KM” written on a tag.

“When I saw that, it jogged my memory that during my background checks, there was a Keith McKenzie associated with a Crystal McKenzie.”

Crystal was a name Parker had found through her research.

“I stopped what I was doing and I googled, Sgt. Keith McKenzie. I had learned he was a Sgt. from the medals on his suit.”

It was a moment Parker says she had longed for. A big break in her long search.

“I was just in awe trying to process it. I knew that I had found him, and my search was almost over.”

But the first article Parker found when she looked up Sgt. McKenzie took her breath away.

“Sgt. Keith McKenzie, age 32, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018,” his obituary read. “He was born on June 26, 1985, in Columbus, Ohio. Keith served two tours in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013. He was a Sgt in the US Army from 2008-2015.”

Sgt. McKenzie died battling PTSD.

“I immediately broke down,” Parker said. “For many reasons. First, you don’t want that kind of news. Second of all, I kind of felt defeated.”

Determined more than ever before, Parker worked to connect with Sgt. McKenzie’s family and found them in Waco, Texas.

“We connected. We laughed, we cried. We told each other the story. She told me about her son, who is also named Keith McKenzie, was having a really hard time and they had nothing left of his military days. So at that point, it became a new goal to not only deliver these suits but take these suits to them in person.”

It’s a nearly 1,000-mile journey from Lexington to Waco. Parker says she plans to fly down, spend the night, then come back the next day. She estimates it’ll cost her $1,500. She’s saving up and asking for donations to help get her there.

“Giving these suits to his children is going to be the best thing I’ve ever done.”

To donate to Donna’s trip, click here, or here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Hard Rock Casino announces grand opening plans
The Criminal Investigation Section is investigating after officers were called to Nottingham...
1-year-old hospitalized after being dropped on head, police say
Woman reports she was attacked by stranger on Mt. Airy Forest trail
Woman, 27, says man attacked her in broad daylight at Mt. Airy Forest
An Amelia teen was hospitalized on Wednesday after being stabbed on a basketball court (non...
911 call: Teen stabbed in the face on Amelia basketball court

Latest News

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring...
New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care
The Hyde Park Blast returns Saturday for the first time at night and in the fall
Hyde Park race supporting cancer research returns this weekend
Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021