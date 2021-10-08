Middletown High School cancels football games due to player quarantines
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School canceled Friday’s varsity game and Saturday’s JV game due to player quarantines.
Middletown made the decision on Friday, according to the school’s Facebook post.
The school said the hope is for its teams to be back on the field for next week’s games.
