Middletown High School cancels football games due to player quarantines

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School canceled Friday’s varsity game and Saturday’s JV game due to player quarantines.

Middletown made the decision on Friday, according to the school’s Facebook post.

The school said the hope is for its teams to be back on the field for next week’s games.

Due to player quarantines, we made the decision to cancel tonight's varsity football game as well as Saturday's JV... Posted by Middletown City Schools on Friday, October 8, 2021

