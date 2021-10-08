Reds’ Nick Castellanos candidate for 2021 Hank Aaron Award
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos is a candidate for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award.
The Hank Aaron Award is given to the best overall offensive performer in each league.
Castellanos finished the 2021 season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI while batting .309.
Other National League candidates include:
- Brandon Crawford - San Francisco Giants
- Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves
- Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals
- Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies
- Juan Soto - Washington Nationals
- Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres
Fans, along with a panel of Hall of Famers, will decide the winners in each league.
Voting for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award is open.
