Reds’ Nick Castellanos candidate for 2021 Hank Aaron Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos is a candidate for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award.

The Hank Aaron Award is given to the best overall offensive performer in each league.

Castellanos finished the 2021 season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI while batting .309.

Other National League candidates include:

Brandon Crawford - San Francisco Giants

Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves

Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals

Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto - Washington Nationals

Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres

Fans, along with a panel of Hall of Famers, will decide the winners in each league.

Voting for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award is open.

