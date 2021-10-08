Contests
Reds’ Nick Castellanos candidate for 2021 Hank Aaron Award

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches his solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches his solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Murphy to win a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos is a candidate for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award.

The Hank Aaron Award is given to the best overall offensive performer in each league.

Castellanos finished the 2021 season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI while batting .309.

Other National League candidates include:

  • Brandon Crawford - San Francisco Giants
  • Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves
  • Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals
  • Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies
  • Juan Soto - Washington Nationals
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres

Fans, along with a panel of Hall of Famers, will decide the winners in each league.

Voting for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award is open.

