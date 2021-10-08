Roebling Suspension Bridge to remain closed through 2021

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Bridge will be closed for the remainder of 2021, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday.

The bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.

Engineers determined more repairs were needed, which meant the bridge would not be open by the end of November like originally planned.

KYTC says the bridge will be open to traffic by the end of 2022. Some work will continue in the spring that will require a lane closure, according to KYTC.

A pedestrian sidewalk will remain open during the closure, KYTC says.

