Skyline celebrates birthday with giveaway

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skyline Chili is celebrating its 72nd birthday on Friday by holding a giveaway for its customers.

According to a Twitter post from Skyline Chili, participants will have a chance to win prizes by entering the social media sweepstakes.

The giveaway is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants can enter the sweepstakes by leaving a comment on the social media posts and using the hashtag #SkylineSweepstakes.

Winners will be announced throughout the day and could win a variety of Skyline-themed gifts.

More details and rules about the sweepstakes can be found on Skyline’s website.

