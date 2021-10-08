Skyline celebrates birthday with giveaway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skyline Chili is celebrating its 72nd birthday on Friday by holding a giveaway for its customers.

According to a Twitter post from Skyline Chili, participants will have a chance to win prizes by entering the social media sweepstakes.

NO PURCH. NECESSARY. Sponsored by Skyline. Must be a resident of FL, IN, KY or OH & 18+. Contest opens 10/8 @ 9:00 am & ends 10/8 @ 8:00 pm. Winners will be chosen from entries received on TW & notified by social media. Not sponsored by TW. Rules: https://t.co/a3wiJ4hLBD — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) October 8, 2021

The giveaway is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants can enter the sweepstakes by leaving a comment on the social media posts and using the hashtag #SkylineSweepstakes.

Winners will be announced throughout the day and could win a variety of Skyline-themed gifts.

More details and rules about the sweepstakes can be found on Skyline’s website.

