Slight afternoon shower chance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a few areas with stubborn morning fog, today will shape up to be be mostly dry and warm. Highs are heading for the mid to upper 70s. A few locations may see an isolated late afternoon shower, but most locations will remain dry.

It’s a great night for some football! If you’re heading to the Bearcats game at Nippert Stadium or to a high school football games conditions will remain dry and warm.

The weekend starts partly cloudy on Saturday morning, but clouds will clear. Highs warm into the upper 70s. FC Cincinnati plays on Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s at game time. Sunday highs may reach the lower 80s as the Bengals take to the field at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday. You’ll feel a little more humidity in the air, too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.