Speeds hit 120 mph during I-75 chase from Warren County into Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeds hit more than 120 mph during a lengthy vehicle pursuit on SB I-75 from Warren County to Cincinnati’s West Side early Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase began just before 2 a.m. when state troopers clocked a vehicle speeding 106 mph on the southbound lanes of the highway between the exits to Ohio 122 in Middletown and Ohio 63 in Monroe, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers chased the vehicle south down the highway and then west up into the North Fairmount neighborhood of Cincinnati, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The pursuit ended on at Saint Clair Heights Park off Iroquois Street and Fairmount Avenue, where the driver bailed from the vehicle, according to the state patrol.

Blue Ash police responded with their drone to help state troopers search for the suspect, a state patrol dispatcher said.

Troopers seized what they say may be a stolen vehicle with the ignition ripped out.

The incident remains under investigation.

