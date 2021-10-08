Tri-State man failed to escape, outwit police after interstate crash: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is behind bars in Cincinnati accused of leading police on a chase, lying about his identity and trying to escape arrest.

Randall Cornwell, 34, is facing a laundry list of charges including escape, drug possession, obstructing official business and speeding.

He pleaded not guilty to all of them in Hamilton County court on Thursday.

The events began Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. when, according to court records, Cornwell was involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 471 near Downtown Cincinnati.

Cornwell allegedly fled on foot when police got to the scene, and officers chased him down.

Sometime later, they found a hypodermic needle inside the vehicle Cornwell had been driving, according to a police affidavit.

Court records also indicate Cornwell had been driving on a suspended license.

The 34-year-old ended up at a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

At the hospital, Cornwell tried to run from police a second time, according to the affidavit. He was tased by an officer, and hospital staff helped get Cornwell into custody.

The alleged antics wouldn’t stop there. While under arrest, police say Cornwell continued to give a fake name, though officers were able to identify him correctly by his fingerprints.

Cornwell has faced numerous charges in Clermont County dating back to 2007, including assault, theft, resisting arrest and drug possession.

The escape charge will go to a grand jury Oct. 18. He will be back in court for the other charges Oct. 20 for a non-jury trial.

