Tri-State Marine to appear for Special Court Martial hearing next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Anderson, Ohio Marine facing charges in connection with a series of videos where he demanded “accountability” for the deaths of 13 U.S. troops in Kabul will appear next week for his Special Court Martial hearing.

Lt. Col. Stu Scheller’s Special Court Martial is scheduled for Oct. 14-15, according to Marine Corps Training and Education Command Spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

Lt. Col. Scheller was put in the brig at Camp Lejeune after posting videos of himself online criticizing military leadership for its response in Afghanistan.

He was put in the brig on court martial charges for violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Stephenson said. Lt. Col. Scheller was accused of violating Article 88 (Contempt toward officials), Article 89 (Disrespect toward superior commissioned officers), Article 90 (Willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer), Article 92 (Dereliction in the performance of duties), Article 92 (Failure to obey order or regulation) and Article 133 (Conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman).

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Scheller was released as part of an agreement between himself, his defense counsel, the Commanding General and Training Command.

Scheller’s parents reached out to Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) for help getting their Marine son out of military prison.

“Knowing he is from the district, I had an opportunity... a chance to speak with his family who reached out to me, and you know, I wanted to be a little bit consoling,” Wenstrup said. “I’m still a member of the military. I’m in the Army Reserves and there are certain things you can and can’t say. And you know, as I looked into this, he came out and said things like ‘I know that I’m going to be in trouble for this, but I need to speak up.’”

Northern Kentucky House Representative Thomas Massie also came to the aid of Lt. Col. Scheller when he and 11 other members of Congress signed a letter calling for an expedited review and his removal from pretrial confinement.

His parents told Laura Ingraham, host of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” that “something inside of our son snapped” when 13 troops died at the Kabul Airport.

The Oct. 14-15 proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. at Camp Lejeune.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.