UC police chief announces retirement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati’s director of public safety and chief of police announced he will retire in early 2022.

James Whalen stepped into his current role at the university in fall 2015.

Pinto said a search committee, which includes students, staff and community representatives, will lead the search for Whalen’s permanent successor.

Whalen, a former Cincinnati police assistant chief, took the position at UC shortly after the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose by former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing.

DuBose was shot and killed during a traffic stop just off of the University of Cincinnati’s campus on July 19, 2015.

Tensing was tried twice on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, but jurors could not agree on an outcome. Both ended in mistrials.

A federal review of the shooting in July 2021 concluded without criminal charges.

“Director Whalen has been instrumental in multi-year reforms to UCPD’s policies and practices, furthering and sustaining a culture of inclusion, accountability and transparency following the tragic killing of Samuel DuBose,” UC President Neville Pinto said in a message to the UC community.

“I want to personally thank Director Whalen for always striving to do and be better and for his recognition that more progress is and will always be needed when it comes to the role of policing within our communities,” he said.

Whalen’s last day will be Jan. 8, 2022

