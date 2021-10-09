Contests
1 dead in Reading Road shooting, police say

Officers found the victim dead at the scene.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night after a shooting in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7700 block of Reading Road near Brandy’s nightclub.

Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

