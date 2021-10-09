1 dead in Reading Road shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night after a shooting in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7700 block of Reading Road near Brandy’s nightclub.

Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

