Cincinnati unveils mural dedicated to Red’s Hall of Famer Joe Morgan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mural dedicated to the late Red’s Hall of Famer Joe Morgan was unveiled Saturday morning in Roselawn.

Monday, Oct. 11, will mark exactly one year since Hall of Fame Second Baseman Joe Morgan passed away.

The mural of Morgan’s portrait was painted by Brent Billingsley in collaboration with the Cincinnati Reds.

It was unveiled to the public Saturday at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy on Joe Morgan Way.

Lisa Morgan, Joe’s daughter, attended the dedication ceremony that honored her dad’s baseball career.

“It’s still hard to believe that he’s gone and one year will mark one year of his passing and it feels like I talked to him just recently,” Lisa said. “This is surreal, I wouldn’t have missed this day, I would’ve done it any time for my Dad.”

Also in attendance at the dedication was Red’s Hall of Famer George Foster, who was Morgan’s teammate on the Big Red Machine.

“I’m just glad that now what Joe had said we can let that work through us,” Foster said. “For the kids here letting them know who Joe Morgan was and what he represents.”

According to Charley Frank, Executive Director of the Reds Community Fund, the mural is a symbol of Joe’s vision to have a youth academy to develop the next generation of baseball and softball student-athletes from urban neighborhoods.

“Not everyone realizes the role Joe played to bring the youth academy to life in the early 2000s,” Frank said. “He was a tireless advocate for kids who needed this opportunity.”

Joe Morgan enjoyed back-to-back World Series titles with the Reds in 1975 and 1976. This mural serves as a reminder that the same passion for his community as he did for the game.

