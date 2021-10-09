Contests
Man shot, injured in Gallatin County, KY

Kentucky troopers are investigating a shooting that happened in Gallatin County.
Kentucky troopers are investigating a shooting that happened in Gallatin County.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting took place in Gallatin County Saturday.

Kentucky troopers say that Joshua Sayler, 30, was shot multiple times by Taylor Barnett after an altercation took place on South Fork Road around 2 a.m.

Sayler was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is listed in stable condition, troopers said.

It is unclear what led up to the altercation.

Troopers are still investigating.

