Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Homicide Unit called to Westwood home after child found dead, police say
Child found dead in Westwood, police say
Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Carthage early Friday, according to...
Police identify two people killed in Carthage motorcycle crash
The project proposal would encompass over 50 acres of Middletown's downtown area.
Middletown brewery in footprint of $1.3B Hollywoodland proposal refuses to sell
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Police identified Derek Smith, 31, who died in a Roselawn shooting Friday night.
Police identify victim in fatal Roselawn shooting

Latest News

Kentucky troopers are investigating a shooting that happened in Gallatin County.
Man shot, injured in Gallatin County, KY
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus