Seymour man stuck in swamp rescued by Indiana police

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A hunter from Seymour was rescued by multiple Indiana agencies after becoming lost and stuck in a swamp at the Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge.

Indiana State Police said James Cole, 63, had called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. on Friday, stating he was hunting with his grandson and became lost.

Cole told police that he had become stuck inside of a swamp and was unable to move.

Officers with the Indiana State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office soon arrived and found Cole’s grandson. Police then went into the woods to locate Cole, who was found a half-mile to a mile out from the road.

Cole was found stuck in thick mud and unable to move himself, so officers used logs and sticks to create a temporary bridge to get close.

With the assistance of Cole’s grandson, officers were able to get a rope to Cole who had sunk in the mud up to his waist, according to ISP.

Cole then wrapped the rope around himself and officers were able to pull him out of the mud.

Police were assisted by members of the US Fish and Wildlife, as well as Jackson County EMS and the Redding Township Fire Department.

Cole was treated by Jackson County EMS at the scene and was uninjured.

