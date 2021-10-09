Tech expert warns on new banking texting scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FOX19 NOW’s tech expert is warning the public about a new texting scam claiming it is from Chase Bank.

The message reads, “Chase: It appears that your account is missing important credentials. For your protection, we’ve limited access to your online account. To restore full access to your online experience, please visit the link.”

Dave Hatter says that the message looks official but warns the public not to touch the text.

“It’s never been more important to be vigilant and be skeptical and realize they’re coming at you any way they can. They want to steal your information at best, they want to straight-up steal your money at worst,” Hatter said.

Hatter adds that there is a chance that the link lead to what looks like a Chase Bank website.

“Any kind of email or text message can easily be spoofed. I can send a text that looks like it came from a phone number that’s legitimate. I can send an email that came from an account that looks like it’s legitimate. I can go to a company’s website, I can copy the images, I can copy the text,” Hatter said.

Scammers do this to redirect people to a knockoff website that gets their bank account information.

Hatter advises people to “stop, think, and protect.”

Those who think that their account is frozen or locked need to open a tab, do not click the link, type in the chase website, and log in to see if the issue exists.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.