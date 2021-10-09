Warm weekend temperatures continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. While Sunday morning starts with a few clouds, we will see gradual clearing through the day. Highs are headed for around 85 as the Bengals take to the field at Paul Brown Stadium. You’ll feel a little more humidity in the air, too.

You can enjoy dry and mild conditions Sunday night. Lows across the Tri-State will dip into the 60s. Temperatures will remain above normal for the next several days.

There is a slight chance for early morning scattered showers on Tuesday, but rain is not likely. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.