Warm weekend temperatures continue

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. While Sunday morning starts with a few clouds, we will see gradual clearing through the day. Highs are headed for around 85 as the Bengals take to the field at Paul Brown Stadium. You’ll feel a little more humidity in the air, too.

You can enjoy dry and mild conditions Sunday night. Lows across the Tri-State will dip into the 60s. Temperatures will remain above normal for the next several days.

There is a slight chance for early morning scattered showers on Tuesday, but rain is not likely. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon.

