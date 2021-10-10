Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Homicide Unit called to Westwood home after child found dead, police say
Child found dead in Westwood, police say
Police identified Derek Smith, 31, who died in a Roselawn shooting Friday night.
Police identify victim in fatal Roselawn shooting
A crash in Springfield Township Saturday afternoon left two people dead.
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Gold Star Chili on E. Galbraith Rd.
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse

Latest News

Ndume the gorilla turns 40.
Cincinnati Zoo’s oldest gorilla turns 40
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
A large fire occurred in Sycamore Township Sunday morning.
4 firefighters injured, several people displaced after fire in Sycamore Township
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims