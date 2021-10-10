4 firefighters injured, several people displaced after fire in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Four firefighters were taken to the hospital and several residents were displaced after a 3-alarm fire spread across apartment units in Sycamore Township Sunday morning, Fire Chief Rob Penny said.

Penny says that the “very aggressive fire” occurred in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road around 2 a.m.

The firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to Jewish Hospital, Penny said.

Penny adds that two victims were injured and treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

