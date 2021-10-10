Contests
Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky, has outstanding warrant in Ohio

Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Professional boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Kentucky early Sunday morning with an outstanding warrant in Ohio, according to Kenton County Jail.

Arrest records say Broner was brought in by Covington Police around 1 a.m. and charged with “fugitive from another state.”

It is unclear what the warrant in Ohio is for.

Broner was given a $25,000 cash bond and is expected to be back in court on Oct. 11, according to court documents.

