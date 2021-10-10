Contests
Bearcats make history with No. 3 ranking in AP Poll

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coming off a 52-3 win over Temple on Friday night, the Cincinnati Bearcats jump two spots to number three in the latest Associated Press poll.

It’s the highest AP ranking in program history for the undefeated Bearcats.

UC benefitted from an unexpected Alabama loss to unranked Texas A&M and Penn State’s loss to Iowa in their rise in the rankings.

The entire top 15:

1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Penn State, 8. Michigan, 9. Oregon, 10. Michigan State, 11. Kentucky, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. Ole Miss, 14. Notre Dame, 15. Coastal Carolina

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0) are back home on Saturday to host Central Florida (3-2, 1-1) at noon.

