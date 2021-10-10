Bearcats make history with No. 3 ranking in AP Poll

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coming off a 52-3 win over Temple on Friday night, the Cincinnati Bearcats jump two spots to number three in the latest Associated Press poll.

It’s the highest AP ranking in program history for the undefeated Bearcats.

New AP Top 25:



1. Georgia (62) 6-0

2. Iowa 6-0

3. Cincinnati 5-0

4. Oklahoma 6-0

5. Alabama 5-1

6. Ohio St. 5-1 #Bearcats highest ranking in program history. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 10, 2021

UC benefitted from an unexpected Alabama loss to unranked Texas A&M and Penn State’s loss to Iowa in their rise in the rankings.

The entire top 15:

1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Penn State, 8. Michigan, 9. Oregon, 10. Michigan State, 11. Kentucky, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. Ole Miss, 14. Notre Dame, 15. Coastal Carolina

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0) are back home on Saturday to host Central Florida (3-2, 1-1) at noon.

