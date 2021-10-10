Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second alarm fire Saturday evening at Gold Star Chili in Hamilton County has caused a partial roof collapse, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said that officials responded to the fire around 7:15 p.m. at the Gold Star Chili on E Galbraith Road in Hartwell.

According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington, the weight of heavy equipment on top of the building caused the roof to cave in during the fire.

No civilians or first responders were injured, according to the Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

