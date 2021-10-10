Contests
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse

Gold Star Chili on E. Galbraith Rd.
Gold Star Chili on E. Galbraith Rd.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second alarm fire Saturday evening at Gold Star Chili in Hamilton County has caused a partial roof collapse, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said that officials responded to the fire around 7:15 p.m. at the Gold Star Chili on E Galbraith Road in Hartwell.

According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington, the weight of heavy equipment on top of the building caused the roof to cave in during the fire.

No civilians or first responders were injured, according to the Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

