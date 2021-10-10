Contests
Officer-involved shooting occurs in Ripley County, IN.

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.(Gray tv)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -The Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

It is unclear if the suspect or anyone else is injured.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

