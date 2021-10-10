Officer-involved shooting occurs in Ripley County, IN.

RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -The Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

It is unclear if the suspect or anyone else is injured.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

