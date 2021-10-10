Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect who was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Erbinger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on the 900 block of E. County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

