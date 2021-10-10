Contests
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect who was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Erbinger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on the 900 block of E. County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

