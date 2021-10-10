Still warm and dry on Monday

Contests
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You can enjoy dry and mild conditions tonight. Lows across the Tri-State will dip into the 60s around sunrise. Our warmer than average trend continues Monday with highs across most of the Tri-State reaching the low to mid 80s. You will notice more clouds and a bit of a breeze from the south. Gusts could reach more than 20 miles per hour.

Clouds build on Monday night. There is a slight chance for early morning scattered showers on Tuesday, but rain is not likely. Our next opportunity for rain arrives Thursday afternoon. These will be scattered across the FOX 19 NOW viewing area.

Soaking rains are possible on Friday and Saturday.

Frost is NOT in the picture for the next two weeks, but longer-range forecast models are suggesting the area’s first frost is possible between October 28th and November 2nd.

Warm weekend temperatures continue