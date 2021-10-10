Three wounded in shooting on Short Vine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were wounded in a shooting near the University of Cincinnati campus Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they responded to the situation at Short Vine in Corryville around 10 p.m.

Police said that a male and female got into an argument which led to open fire. Both were shot and a male bystander was grazed in the process.

The two male victims went to University the Cincinnati Medical Center and the female victim was taken to Christ Hospital, according to police officials.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.