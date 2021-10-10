Contests
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision

A crash in Springfield Township Saturday afternoon left two people dead.
A crash in Springfield Township Saturday afternoon left two people dead.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were killed in a crash in Springfield Township Saturday afternoon, according to Springfield Township Police Department.

Police said that the accident occurred on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway near Daly Rd. around 4:11 p.m.

A vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police officials.

Springfield Township Police said that the incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 729-1300.

