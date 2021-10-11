Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

16-year-old Hamilton teen missing for nearly a week

Police say foul play is not suspected.
Cody Tettenhorst
Cody Tettenhorst(Hamilton Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy.

Cody Tettenhorst, 16, was reported missing by his family on Friday, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

The Butler County Ohio Missing Facebook page says Tettenhorst hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Oct. 5 Hamilton High School.

He is described as 5′9″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on Cody’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Gross at 513-868-5811, ext. 1227.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Boxer Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky with outstanding warrant in Ohio
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse

Latest News

Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says
Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says
Mason city leaders considering ordinance to create sanctuary city for abortion
Mason could become Tri-State’s second ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn
1 dead in Roselawn shooting
Roselawn murder suspect arrested
Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-275 crash after person reportedly killed turned up alive
Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-275 crash after person reportedly killed turned up alive