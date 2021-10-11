16-year-old Hamilton teen missing for nearly a week

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy.

Cody Tettenhorst, 16, was reported missing by his family on Friday, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

The Butler County Ohio Missing Facebook page says Tettenhorst hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Oct. 5 Hamilton High School.

He is described as 5′9″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on Cody’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Gross at 513-868-5811, ext. 1227.

