Bengals’ Joe Burrow released from hospital, report says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out of the hospital, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burrow was hospitalized for a “preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion” following Sunday’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to the team.

Rapoport tweeted that Burrow “checked out fine” and is expected to be okay. The franchise quarterback was released from the hospital sometime Sunday night, per Rapoport.

The Bengals QB finished the game 26 of 38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

