Bengals’ Joe Burrow released from hospital, report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out of the hospital, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burrow was hospitalized for a “preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion” following Sunday’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to the team.

Rapoport tweeted that Burrow “checked out fine” and is expected to be okay. The franchise quarterback was released from the hospital sometime Sunday night, per Rapoport.

#Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

The Bengals QB finished the game 26 of 38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

