Bengals’ Perine, Carman put on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Monday the two players were put on the COVID list after they both played in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Perine carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards and even hauled in four catches for an additional 24 yards and a touchdown.

Carman, a 2021 second-round pick out of Clemson, has been starting for the Bengals in the past few games.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

