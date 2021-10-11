Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals’ Perine, Carman put on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Both players appeared in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Both players appeared in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Monday the two players were put on the COVID list after they both played in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Perine carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards and even hauled in four catches for an additional 24 yards and a touchdown.

Carman, a 2021 second-round pick out of Clemson, has been starting for the Bengals in the past few games.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky, has outstanding warrant in Ohio

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow released from hospital, report says
UC's Jerome Ford 75 yard touchdown run
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: UC's Jerome Ford 75 yard touchdown run
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky, has outstanding warrant in Ohio