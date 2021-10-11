Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky, has outstanding warrant in Ohio

Latest News

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders (left). The suspect...
Indiana State Police issue statewide Amber Alert for 7-month-old in “extreme danger”
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey