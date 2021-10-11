Contests
Cincinnati police looking for missing 22-year-old woman

Madalyn Hayden
Madalyn Hayden(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 8.

Police said Madalyn Hayden left home in the 5300 block of Reserve Circle with the intention of attending a meeting and did not return. They said there are no unusual circumstances and it is very out of character.

According to police, she suffers from some mental health issues but is not currently prescribed any medication.

Hayden is driving a 2009 gray Mazda CX-7 with Ohio license plate JKD2322.

Police said she was last seen by a friend in the parking lot of Auto Zone in Florence, KY.

Hayden is described as 5′2″, 120 pounds, with blond or strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

If you see her you’re asked to call police at 513-765-1212.

